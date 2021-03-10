SMART HOME

Azione Unlimited Spring 2021 Conference Loaded With Innovative Programming

Jessica Guyon -
Azione Unlimited Spring 2021 Conference

Azione Unlimited, The Smart Home Association, opened its virtual doors for a two-day event this week—The Expedient Exposition. Live from their Chester Springs, PA, headquarters, the Azione team beamed with excitement about the current conference agenda, and looked grinningly toward in-person events in the fall.

Read more

Beyond the Basics: 5 Ways AI is Advancing the Smart Home

Giles Sutton -
AI in the Smart Home

By the end of 2020, 40 percent of U.S. broadband households had at least one smart device. The right push could accelerate the category’s steady growth of the past few years into a period of rapid adoption and proliferation. Smart consumer electronics are already powerful and capable; the push they need is increased convenience.

Read more

Home Security Leader Ring Releases Floodlight Outdoor Camera

Stephanie Adamow -
Ring releases new Floodlight Pro Wired Camera

Ring has released its "most advanced outdoor security camera," equipped with 3D Motion Detection with radar and Bird’s Eye View—the new Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. The new product builds upon the features of the Ring Floodlight Cam to monitor outdoor spaces with motion-activated LED lights and HD video.

Read more

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+: Deep Cleaning Without Lifting a Finger

Jessica Guyon -
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum

Considering the increased suction power and the added convenience of the emptying station, the N8 Pro+ seems to be the most effective and cost-friendly option we’ve seen yet from ECOVACS.

Read more

Nationwide Dazzles with Intelligent Luxury at PrimeTime

Stephanie Adamow -
Samsung Smart Luxury Beauty Appliances at Virtual PrimeTime

The debut of luxury appliances as a focus at this week's Virtual PrimeTime show offered new insights to Nationwide members that cater to smart home consumers.

Read more

Kwikset Introduces Entry-Level Smart Lock, the Home Connect 620

Jessica Guyon -
kwikset home connect 620

The first in the Home Connect line, the Home Connect 620 offers: one-touch locking; a 10-button keypad; and 250 unique user codes all powered by the latest Z-Wave 700 chip technology.

Read more
1234Page 1 of 4