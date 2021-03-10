UNBOXED JLAB GOWORK WIRELESS ON EAR HEADSET

JLAB’s GO WORK Headset has a nice all-in-one wireless light-weight design with an attached microphone.



The microphone has C3 Calling which has a mic for your voice and a second one for eliminating environmental sounds. The battery life is also impressive and can last for an entire workweek on one charge.