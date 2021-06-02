WHAT'S NEW
One Week Left to Nominate Your Product for Dealerscope’s Audience Awards
AUDIO/VIDEO
Pioneer Music Company Announces New Chicago Location
House of Marley Adds to Positive Vibration Series
GADGETS
One Week Left to Nominate Your Product for Dealerscope’s Audience Awards
Helping Consumers Upgrade and Migrate Their Technology from Home to Office
APPLIANCES
Beko Makes a Bold Promise on its Refrigerators
Hot Kitchen Appliances That Nutrition-Minded Consumers Want
-
UNBOXED: JLAB FRAMESWe Reviewed the JLAB Frames ($49)
What's in the Box?
- User Guide
- Carrying Bag
- Charging Cable
JLAB’s FRAMES fit on to any pair of glasses for wireless audio on the go.
-
UNBOXED JBL CLUB PRO+We Reviewed The JBL CLUB PRO+ ($199.95)
Not only are they sweat and water resistant, but they feature adaptive noise canceling, and smart ambient technology.
-
Dealerscope Insider Talk: Amynta GroupKerry Lawless, Vice President of Sales, and Liz Kilmer, Vice President of Customer Experience of Amynta join us for an episode of Dealerscope Insider Talk. The duo discusses Guardsman, a CE retailer and appliance game changer.
-
UNBOXED One Plus Series 9 Smart PhonesWe Reviewed the OnePlus Series 9 smartphones
Despite the $200 price difference, The OnePlus 9 ($729) and the OnePlus 9 Pro ( $969) share many of the same cutting-edge specs.
OnePlus and Hasselblad collaborated on mobile imaging software
that focuses on realistic color calibration and pro-level custom tools.
-
UNBOXED JLAB GOWORK WIRELESS ON EAR HEADSETWe Reviewed the JLAB GO WORK WIRELESS ON-EAR HEADSET ($49)
JLAB’s GO WORK Headset has a nice all-in-one wireless light-weight design with an attached microphone.
The microphone has C3 Calling which has a mic for your voice and a second one for eliminating environmental sounds. The battery life is also impressive and can last for an entire workweek on one charge.
-
Dealerscope Insider Talk: BekoJoin us for an #EarthDay special with Beko as we discuss the ways they are prioritizing sustainability in their business.
TRADE SHOWS
CE Industry Leaders Share Their Insights on Business Today
IFA 2021 Canceled Due to Pandemic Uncertainty
SMART HOME
Azione Unlimited Spring 2021 Conference Loaded With Innovative Programming
Azione Unlimited, The Smart Home Association, opened its virtual doors for a two-day event this week—The Expedient Exposition. Live from their Chester Springs, PA, headquarters, the Azione team beamed with excitement about the current conference agenda, and looked grinningly toward in-person events in the fall.
Beyond the Basics: 5 Ways AI is Advancing the Smart Home
By the end of 2020, 40 percent of U.S. broadband households had at least one smart device. The right push could accelerate the category’s steady growth of the past few years into a period of rapid adoption and proliferation. Smart consumer electronics are already powerful and capable; the push they need is increased convenience.
Home Security Leader Ring Releases Floodlight Outdoor Camera
Ring has released its "most advanced outdoor security camera," equipped with 3D Motion Detection with radar and Bird’s Eye View—the new Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. The new product builds upon the features of the Ring Floodlight Cam to monitor outdoor spaces with motion-activated LED lights and HD video.
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+: Deep Cleaning Without Lifting a Finger
Considering the increased suction power and the added convenience of the emptying station, the N8 Pro+ seems to be the most effective and cost-friendly option we’ve seen yet from ECOVACS.
Nationwide Dazzles with Intelligent Luxury at PrimeTime
The debut of luxury appliances as a focus at this week's Virtual PrimeTime show offered new insights to Nationwide members that cater to smart home consumers.
Kwikset Introduces Entry-Level Smart Lock, the Home Connect 620
The first in the Home Connect line, the Home Connect 620 offers: one-touch locking; a 10-button keypad; and 250 unique user codes all powered by the latest Z-Wave 700 chip technology.